Cost of addressing Carlsbad sinkhole could reach $43 million

FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2009, file photo, empty water tanks sit at the edge of a brine well operation, shown at right of tanks, as a major irrigation canal flows by in Carlsbad, N.M. It could end up costing more than $40 million to remediate the brine well and keep it from collapsing and leaving a massive sinkhole. The Carlsbad Current-Argus reported the new price tag is the result of the latest budget proposal developed by the Carlsbad Brine Well Remediation Advisory Authority. Susan Montoya Bryan, File AP Photo