Alaska bill would force companies to use net neutrality

An Alaska lawmaker is proposing regulations requiring internet service providers in the state practice net neutrality, despite the recent repeal of such regulations at the federal level.
The bill is necessary to help businesses in Alaska compete in a fair environment, Democratic State Rep. Scott Kawasaki said Friday in a news release.
"Net neutrality is more than just a lofty concept, it's a necessity, especially for Alaska's small businesses," he said. "Eliminating net neutrality will make it more difficult for small businesses to compete against large established businesses who can afford to pay for higher speeds and increased access to information."
Without net neutrality, internet providers will be able to speed up, slow down, or even block websites, requiring users to pay a premium to access their favorite sites, Kawasaki said.
Despite the Federal Communications Commission's recent decision to eliminate such internet rules, the fight to keep them in place on a federal level is still continuing on Capitol Hill. Sen. Lisa Murkowski said while she approves of the commission's actions, there is more to be done, KTUU-TV reported .
"Do I think that the FCC was right in rolling it back? Yes. Do I think that there is more that needs to be done? Yes," said Murkowski, who said she wants bipartisan legislation crafted rather than an effort to reverse the commission's action.
Kawasaki said he intends to formally introduce the bill on Tuesday.
