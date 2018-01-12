In this Jan. 10, 2018 photo provided by China's Ministry of Transport, a firefighting boat works to put on a blaze on the oil tanker Sanchi in the East China Sea off the eastern coast of China. Rescue ships looking for missing crew members from the oil tanker Sanchi have expanded their search area to more than 2,600 square kilometers
In this Jan. 10, 2018 photo provided by China's Ministry of Transport, a firefighting boat works to put on a blaze on the oil tanker Sanchi in the East China Sea off the eastern coast of China. Rescue ships looking for missing crew members from the oil tanker Sanchi have expanded their search area to more than 2,600 square kilometers 1,000 square miles) as Chinese state television reported Friday that maritime authorities still have not found any survivors, or put out the blaze onboard the ship.
National Business

2 bodies recovered from burning oil tanker in East China Sea

The Associated Press

January 12, 2018 11:53 PM

BEIJING

Chinese state media say rescuers have recovered the bodies of two crew members of an Iranian oil tanker that's been burning after it collided with a freighter last week in the East China Sea.

State broadcaster CCTV says the bodies were found on the lifeboat deck of the Sanchi on Saturday morning. It says rescuers stayed aboard less than 30 minutes but were able to recover the ship's data and video recordings.

The network says rescuers were prevented from entering the crew living quarters by temperatures as high as 89 degrees Celsius (192 Fahrenheit).

Footage of the rescue showed parts of the Sanchi still aflame.

The cause of the collision remains unclear. One body was recovered from the sea earlier this week, leaving 29 crew members still unaccounted for.

