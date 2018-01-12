National Business

Sandberg, Dorsey to leave the Disney board

The Associated Press

January 12, 2018 08:36 PM

BURBANK, Calif.

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey will be leaving the board of The Walt Disney Co. Neither executive will stand for re-election at the company's annual meeting in March.

A Disney spokesperson says it has become "increasingly difficult for them to avoid conflicts relating to board matters."

With Disney planning to put ESPN online, Twitter live-streaming sports like NFL football, and Facebook prioritizing live video, online video is a likely area of overlap.

The pending departure of the two Disney board members was revealed in a securities filing Friday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Free credit scores and credit monitoring: a cautionary tale

    Watch what happens when one person gets a free credit report from AnnualCreditReport.com and someone else gets a "free" credit score from a TV ad.

Free credit scores and credit monitoring: a cautionary tale

Free credit scores and credit monitoring: a cautionary tale 1:11

Free credit scores and credit monitoring: a cautionary tale
Tiffany Evans is missing, most fear she's dead. 1:57

Tiffany Evans is missing, most fear she's dead.
710 owner talks rebranding, Market Common addition 2:09

710 owner talks rebranding, Market Common addition

View More Video