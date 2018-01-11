AP Exclusive: Pope letter details concern over Chile bishop

Anne Barrett Doyle, co-director of BishopAccountability.org, a U.S.-based group that has compiled a clergy abuse database, shows images of Catholic clerics implicated in abuse cases against children and teens, during a press conference, in Santiago Chile, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. The Vatican was planning to ask three Chilean bishops to resign their positions and take a year’s sabbatical after they were accused of knowing about sexual abuse by Chile’s most notorious pedophile, according to a confidential 2015 letter from Pope Francis to Chile’s bishops. But the plan went awry after word got out. Esteban Felix AP Photo