National Business

Alabama offered $379 million in incentives for Toyota-Mazda

The Associated Press

January 10, 2018 11:25 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

MONTGOMERY, Ala.

Alabama offered an incentive package of more than $370 million the Toyota-Mazda plant to build in the state. According to the Alabama Department of Commerce, the state's offer included:

— $210 million investment credit: Toyota Mazda will be able to claim a tax credit of up to 1.5 percent of the qualified capital investment expenses over the next 10 years.

— $90.6 million payroll credit: The companies will get an annual cash rebate of up to 3 percent of the previous year's gross pay roll for eligible employees for up to 10 years.

— $20 million capital reimbursement: The companies will get a reimbursement for eligible capital costs.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

— $39.3 million sales and property tax abatement: The companies will get a reduction in sales and property taxes. That includes a $14.3 million property tax abatement over 20 years.

— $20 million training center: The state has committed up to $20 million for the construction and operation of a training center.

The state has offered some road and bridge improvements around the new plan, Alabama Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield said. He added that he was uncertain of the final cost but said the improvements should total less than $20 million.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Free credit scores and credit monitoring: a cautionary tale

    Watch what happens when one person gets a free credit report from AnnualCreditReport.com and someone else gets a "free" credit score from a TV ad.

Free credit scores and credit monitoring: a cautionary tale

Free credit scores and credit monitoring: a cautionary tale 1:11

Free credit scores and credit monitoring: a cautionary tale
Prosecutors announce arrests in New Jersey talk show radio host murder case 2:07

Prosecutors announce arrests in New Jersey talk show radio host murder case
Restaurant Week arrives in Myrtle Beach 1:21

Restaurant Week arrives in Myrtle Beach

View More Video