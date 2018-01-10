Fire in ductwork at coal-fired power plant

Firefighters are on the scene of a ductwork fire at FirstEnergy's largest coal-fired power plant in western Pennsylvania.
The fire at the Bruce Mansfield Power Plant in Beaver County was reported just before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.
A FirstEnergy spokeswoman says the fire is contained and there has been no safety or environmental issues.
No injuries have been reported.
Never miss a local story.
Two workers died and four others were injured when toxic gas was released during a pipe repair in August.
Comments