Cologne-Bonn airport landings suspended for runway repair

The Associated Press

January 09, 2018 08:22 AM

BERLIN

The Cologne-Bonn airport in western Germany suspended landings for about three hours on Tuesday to repair minor damage to the runway.

A footprint-sized hole in the asphalt was discovered Tuesday morning. Landings were suspended, although a limited numbers of takeoffs were possible.

The airport said 10 flights were diverted and two arrivals were canceled altogether, while many incoming and outgoing planes were delayed. The runway was back in operation at 1 p.m. (1200 GMT).

A second runway is currently out of service for maintenance work.

