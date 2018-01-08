House speaker, top Senate Democrat among key 2018 players

FILE - In this May 31, 2017, file photo, South Dakota state Senate Democratic leader Billie Sutton talks about his bid for governor at his family's ranch near Burke, S.D. The gubernatorial hopeful plans to sponsor government transparency legislation in the upcoming session beginning Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, as he runs a campaign billed in part as aimed at fighting corruption. Sutton has served in the Senate since 2011, but term limits prevent him from running for the seat this year. James Nord, File AP Photo