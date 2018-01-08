FILE - In this May 31, 2017, file photo, South Dakota state Senate Democratic leader Billie Sutton talks about his bid for governor at his family's ranch near Burke, S.D. The gubernatorial hopeful plans to sponsor government transparency legislation in the upcoming session beginning Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, as he runs a campaign billed in part as aimed at fighting corruption. Sutton has served in the Senate since 2011, but term limits prevent him from running for the seat this year.
FILE - In this May 31, 2017, file photo, South Dakota state Senate Democratic leader Billie Sutton talks about his bid for governor at his family's ranch near Burke, S.D. The gubernatorial hopeful plans to sponsor government transparency legislation in the upcoming session beginning Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, as he runs a campaign billed in part as aimed at fighting corruption. Sutton has served in the Senate since 2011, but term limits prevent him from running for the seat this year. James Nord, File AP Photo
FILE - In this May 31, 2017, file photo, South Dakota state Senate Democratic leader Billie Sutton talks about his bid for governor at his family's ranch near Burke, S.D. The gubernatorial hopeful plans to sponsor government transparency legislation in the upcoming session beginning Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, as he runs a campaign billed in part as aimed at fighting corruption. Sutton has served in the Senate since 2011, but term limits prevent him from running for the seat this year. James Nord, File AP Photo

National Business

House speaker, top Senate Democrat among key 2018 players

By JAMES NORD Associated Press

January 08, 2018 06:51 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

PIERRE, S.D.

South Dakota lawmakers returning to Pierre on Tuesday for the 2018 legislative session will craft the state budget and take up big issues ranging from cracking down on meth dealers to raising legislator pay.

Here's a look at some of the key political players behind those measures:

___

GOV. DENNIS DAUGAARD

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

South Dakota's governor since 2011 is entering his final legislative session with lackluster state revenues. He's proposed a plan that would fill an immediate shortfall this budget year and leave most state workers without raises over the next.

Another proposal from the governor that's likely to spur debate is a push to extend an expiring law that governs the use of lakes on private land for recreation. The issue has long vexed landowners and outdoor enthusiasts alike.

___

HOUSE SPEAKER MARK MICKELSON

The Sioux Falls Republican decided against a bid for governor, but his 2018 legislative agenda shows above-average ambition. Mickelson wants to end collective bargaining at public universities, ask voters to repeal a victims' rights constitutional amendment and make changes to the state's ballot question system. The third-term lawmaker is also backing a potentially contentious bid to raise legislator salaries.

___

GOP CAUCUS LEADERS

House Majority Leader Lee Qualm, a farmer from Platte, said he's sponsoring legislation for a proposed $55 million precision agriculture classroom and laboratory project at South Dakota State University that would also include other renovations. Senate Majority Leader Blake Curd was among top lawmakers who announced that all legislators and their staff are expected to attend ethics, professionalism and sexual harassment training later this month.

___

SENATE DEMOCRATIC LEADER BILLIE SUTTON

The gubernatorial hopeful plans to sponsor government transparency legislation in the upcoming session as he runs a campaign billed in part as aimed at fighting corruption. Sutton has served in the Senate since 2011, but term limits prevent him from running for the seat this year. Sutton's legislative votes are likely to be scrutinized in the governor's race, and he could carry Democrats' top bills to help boost his profile.

___

ATTORNEY GENERAL MARTY JACKLEY

A Republican candidate for governor, Jackley is taking a tough-on-meth approach to the Legislature this year with legislation to impose harsher penalties for dealing and manufacturing the drug. His agenda also includes a bill that would require companies to inform state residents whose personal information was stolen in a data breach, a potentially popular change among voters.

Jackley and U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem are competing in the Republican primary to succeed Daugaard.

___

REPUBLICAN SEN. NEAL TAPIO

The first-term lawmaker is forming an unofficial legislative panel to examine state immigration and refugee resettlement programs and propose legislation. The potentially attention-grabbing commission comes as Tapio, who headed President Donald Trump's campaign in South Dakota, prepares to run for U.S. House.

He would face Secretary of State Shantel Krebs and Dusty Johnson, a former public utilities commissioner, in the 2018 Republican primary.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Free credit scores and credit monitoring: a cautionary tale

    Watch what happens when one person gets a free credit report from AnnualCreditReport.com and someone else gets a "free" credit score from a TV ad.

Free credit scores and credit monitoring: a cautionary tale

Free credit scores and credit monitoring: a cautionary tale 1:11

Free credit scores and credit monitoring: a cautionary tale
How NC alligators behave when their swamp is frozen over 2:02

How NC alligators behave when their swamp is frozen over
Water main break in Myrtle Beach 0:20

Water main break in Myrtle Beach

View More Video