National Business

Illinois township plans upgrades for historic cemetery

The Associated Press

January 07, 2018 11:15 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

WAUCONDA TOWNSHIP, Ill.

A community northwest of Chicago is proceeding with a plan to upgrade a small, hidden cemetery in the middle of a cornfield.

The Daily Herald reports that Wauconda Township is planning in the spring to build a split-rail fence around Hope Grove Cemetery and install a brass sign of recognition.

The cemetery became an island after the Lake County Forest Preserve District purchased the property surrounding the area several years ago to create the Kettle Grove Forest Preserve.

In November, the district approved a temporary license agreement to secure access to work on the single township-owned acre where the cemetery sits. Restoration crews have been waiting until the ground freezes to clear the cemetery site.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Planning officials say some headstones will be temporarily removed, but the goal is to minimize impact on the cemetery.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Free credit scores and credit monitoring: a cautionary tale

    Watch what happens when one person gets a free credit report from AnnualCreditReport.com and someone else gets a "free" credit score from a TV ad.

Free credit scores and credit monitoring: a cautionary tale

Free credit scores and credit monitoring: a cautionary tale 1:11

Free credit scores and credit monitoring: a cautionary tale
Crews repairing crash damages at Longs Speedway 0:12

Crews repairing crash damages at Longs Speedway
Mexico Lindo engulfed in flames 0:17

Mexico Lindo engulfed in flames

View More Video