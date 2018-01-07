Illinois township plans upgrades for historic cemetery

A community northwest of Chicago is proceeding with a plan to upgrade a small, hidden cemetery in the middle of a cornfield.
The Daily Herald reports that Wauconda Township is planning in the spring to build a split-rail fence around Hope Grove Cemetery and install a brass sign of recognition.
The cemetery became an island after the Lake County Forest Preserve District purchased the property surrounding the area several years ago to create the Kettle Grove Forest Preserve.
In November, the district approved a temporary license agreement to secure access to work on the single township-owned acre where the cemetery sits. Restoration crews have been waiting until the ground freezes to clear the cemetery site.
Planning officials say some headstones will be temporarily removed, but the goal is to minimize impact on the cemetery.
