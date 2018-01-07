National Business

Southern Indiana Masonic temple saved from demolition

The Associated Press

January 07, 2018 11:15 AM

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind.

A nearly century-old Masonic temple that was facing possible demolition in southern Indiana will become the headquarters of a real estate company.

The Jeffersonville building's current owner had sparked an outcry in the Ohio River city when he sought a permit to demolish the brick and limestone Neoclassical-style building.

But The News and Tribune reports that Denton-Floyd Real Estate Group announced last week that it plans to buy the 91-year-old temple and turn it into its corporate headquarters, and a space for events.

Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore says finding a buyer has been a struggle. But he says everyone in the city recognizes the value in the beautiful building.

The temple was built in 1926 and is on Indiana Landmarks' list of the state's 10 most endangered historic buildings.

