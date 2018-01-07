National Business

Former WTO chief, UN envoy Peter Sutherland dies at 71

The Associated Press

January 07, 2018 11:13 AM

Irish businessman and diplomat Peter Sutherland, who held senior roles in the European Union, the World Trade Organization and the U.N., has died. He was 71.

Sutherland's family says he died Sunday at a Dublin hospital after a long illness.

Trained as a lawyer, Sutherland was Ireland's attorney general between 1981 and 1984. He was Ireland's representative on the European Commission between 1985 and 1989, and became founding director-general of the World Trade Organization in 1993.

In 2006 he was named the United Nations' envoy on international migration.

Business roles included stints as chairman of finance firm Goldman Sachs and oil company BP.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said Sutherland was "an Irishman, a committed European and a proud internationalist."

Sutherland is survived by his wife Maruja and three children.

