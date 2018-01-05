Reports: FCC head Ajit Pai skips CES tech show after threats

FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2017 file photo, Federal Communications Commission Jacquelyn Martin, File FCC) Chairman Ajit Pai arrives for an FCC meeting where they will vote on net neutrality in Washington. Published reports say Pai is skipping the CES gadget show because of death threats. Pai has scrapped popular net-neutrality rules that had barred broadband providers like AT&T, Comcast and Verizon from interfering with internet traffic. The policy’s supporters have reacted strongly. Pai and his staff have called out racist tweets and death threats against the chairman. AP Photo