FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2017 file photo, Federal Communications Commission
FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2017 file photo, Federal Communications Commission Jacquelyn Martin, File FCC) Chairman Ajit Pai arrives for an FCC meeting where they will vote on net neutrality in Washington. Published reports say Pai is skipping the CES gadget show because of death threats. Pai has scrapped popular net-neutrality rules that had barred broadband providers like AT&T, Comcast and Verizon from interfering with internet traffic. The policy’s supporters have reacted strongly. Pai and his staff have called out racist tweets and death threats against the chairman. AP Photo
FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2017 file photo, Federal Communications Commission Jacquelyn Martin, File FCC) Chairman Ajit Pai arrives for an FCC meeting where they will vote on net neutrality in Washington. Published reports say Pai is skipping the CES gadget show because of death threats. Pai has scrapped popular net-neutrality rules that had barred broadband providers like AT&T, Comcast and Verizon from interfering with internet traffic. The policy’s supporters have reacted strongly. Pai and his staff have called out racist tweets and death threats against the chairman. AP Photo

National Business

Reports: FCC head Ajit Pai skips CES tech show after threats

The Associated Press

January 05, 2018 11:16 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

NEW YORK

Published reports say Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai is skipping the CES gadget show because of death threats.

Pai has scrapped popular net-neutrality rules that had barred broadband providers like AT&T, Comcast and Verizon from interfering with internet traffic. The policy's supporters have reacted strongly . Pai and his staff have called out racist tweets and death threats against the chairman. The Dec. 14 vote was halted for unidentified security reasons, with a brief evacuation and search of the hearing room.

Pai was supposed to speak on a CES panel in Las Vegas next week. The Wall Street Journal , tech blog Recode and others reported the death threats, citing unidentified people.

The FCC confirmed his withdrawal, but spokesman Brian Hart says the agency doesn't comment on security measures or concerns.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Free credit scores and credit monitoring: a cautionary tale

    Watch what happens when one person gets a free credit report from AnnualCreditReport.com and someone else gets a "free" credit score from a TV ad.

Free credit scores and credit monitoring: a cautionary tale

Free credit scores and credit monitoring: a cautionary tale 1:11

Free credit scores and credit monitoring: a cautionary tale
Children enjoy the snow day sledding on a car hood in Aynor 0:36

Children enjoy the snow day sledding on a car hood in Aynor
Winter Storm Grayson creates snow day for Grand Strand 0:45

Winter Storm Grayson creates snow day for Grand Strand

View More Video