US hits 4 Venezuelan officials with sanctions

By LUIS ALONSO LUGO Associated Press

January 05, 2018 11:12 AM

WASHINGTON

The Trump administration is imposing sanctions on four Venezuelan military officials associated with corruption and repression.

The action freezes any assets they have under U.S. jurisdiction. Americans are banned from doing business with them.

Friday's sanctions add to dozens of current and former Venezuelan officials the U.S. has already targeted. They include Vice President Tareck El Aissami for alleged involvement in international drug trafficking.

Washington also has imposed economic sanctions on the South American nation at a time it is seeking to refinance a huge international debt.

