National Business

Pennsylvania shuts down construction on Sunoco gas pipeline

The Associated Press

January 03, 2018 11:04 AM

HARRISBURG, Pa.

Pennsylvania environmental officials have ordered Sunoco to halt construction of a natural gas pipeline across the southern part of the state, citing a series of spills and other "egregious and willful violations" of state law.

The Department of Environmental Protection announced Wednesday that it has ordered work on the Mariner East 2 pipeline to stop until Sunoco complies with the terms of its permit. DEP has issued dozens of environmental violations to Sunoco since May.

The agency ordered Sunoco to come up with a plan to fix the problems that have plagued the $2.5 billion pipeline.

A Sunoco spokesman did not immediate respond to a request for comment.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The planned pipeline will carry propane, butane and ethane from the Marcellus Shale natural gas formation to an export terminal near Philadelphia.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Free credit scores and credit monitoring: a cautionary tale

    Watch what happens when one person gets a free credit report from AnnualCreditReport.com and someone else gets a "free" credit score from a TV ad.

Free credit scores and credit monitoring: a cautionary tale

Free credit scores and credit monitoring: a cautionary tale 1:11

Free credit scores and credit monitoring: a cautionary tale
Film, TV productions shot in the Myrtle Beach area 1:20

Film, TV productions shot in the Myrtle Beach area
Beach Ball Classic Slam Dunk Contest 2017 1:11

Beach Ball Classic Slam Dunk Contest 2017

View More Video