National Business

BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0342

The Associated Press

January 02, 2018 04:20 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 5 MINUTES AGO

NEW YORK

Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Tue. Fri.

F

Broilers national comp wtd av .8980 .8742

Eggs large white NY Doz. 1.30 1.35

Flour hard winter KC cwt 15.25 15.25

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.0625 2.0625

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.2255 1.2255

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.4230 1.4230

Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2112 2112

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5487 5593

Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 59.43 57.79

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 172.00 172.00

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 83.12 82.24

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.44¼ 3.43¾

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 9.40 9.36¾

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 310.10 309.30

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.33½ 4.22

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 7.21 7.21

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.57½ 2.56

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .333/8 .333/8

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .323/8 .323/8

Aluminum per lb LME 1.0167 1.0187

Antimony in warehouse per ton 8200 8200

Copper Cathode full plate 3.2462 3.2730

Gold Handy & Harman 1312.05 1296.50

Silver Handy & Harman 17.150 16.840

Lead per metric ton LME 2495.00 2511.50

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 15,500 15,500

Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 936.00 927.00

Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 943.80 934.20

Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.5009 1.4916

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 75.21 76.24

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 59.85 59.85

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 3.58 2.97

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

