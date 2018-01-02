BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0342

Wholesale cash prices Tuesday
Tue. Fri.
F
Broilers national comp wtd av .8980 .8742
Eggs large white NY Doz. 1.30 1.35
Flour hard winter KC cwt 15.25 15.25
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.0625 2.0625
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.2255 1.2255
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.4230 1.4230
Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2112 2112
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5487 5593
Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 59.43 57.79
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 172.00 172.00
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 83.12 82.24
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.44¼ 3.43¾
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 9.40 9.36¾
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 310.10 309.30
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.33½ 4.22
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 7.21 7.21
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.57½ 2.56
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .333/8 .333/8
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .323/8 .323/8
Aluminum per lb LME 1.0167 1.0187
Antimony in warehouse per ton 8200 8200
Copper Cathode full plate 3.2462 3.2730
Gold Handy & Harman 1312.05 1296.50
Silver Handy & Harman 17.150 16.840
Lead per metric ton LME 2495.00 2511.50
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 15,500 15,500
Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 936.00 927.00
Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 943.80 934.20
Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.5009 1.4916
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 75.21 76.24
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 59.85 59.85
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 3.58 2.97
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available
Comments