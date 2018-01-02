National Business

96-year-old town grocery store has uncertain future

The Associated Press

January 02, 2018 05:21 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

DAMARISCOTTA, Maine

A Maine man says he hopes to keep his 96-year-old grocery store open with a possible sale to another local business, but its current status is in flux.

In a statement, Damariscotta's Yellowfront Grocery announced they intend to keep the store open despite rumors that they would close. The Bangor Daily News reports co-owner Jeff Pierce said in the Dec. 26 statement that he feels the community would suffer without the grocery store.

Pierce says Yellowfront Grocery will remain open this week and he says he hopes to keep the store open in the following weeks "until we figure this out."

Yellowfront Grocery celebrated its 95th year in business in 2016.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Free credit scores and credit monitoring: a cautionary tale

    Watch what happens when one person gets a free credit report from AnnualCreditReport.com and someone else gets a "free" credit score from a TV ad.

Free credit scores and credit monitoring: a cautionary tale

Free credit scores and credit monitoring: a cautionary tale 1:11

Free credit scores and credit monitoring: a cautionary tale
5 deputies shot, 1 killed in Denver suburb shooting 0:50

5 deputies shot, 1 killed in Denver suburb shooting
Beach Ball Classic Slam Dunk Contest 2017 1:11

Beach Ball Classic Slam Dunk Contest 2017

View More Video