Mississippi casinos take more from gamblers in November

The Associated Press

December 29, 2017 03:14 AM

JACKSON, Miss.

Casino revenue rebounded in November after a dismal October, with Gulf Coast casinos posting strong gains and gambling halls along the Mississippi River showing smaller declines,

State Revenue Department figures released this month show gamblers lost $161 million statewide in November, up almost 4 percent from November 2016's $155 million.

Receipts rose 8 percent to $95 million at the 12 coastal casinos.

The 16 river casinos posted winnings of $66 million, down 2 percent from November 2016.

Statewide revenue is down 2.5 percent so far in 2017, with coast casinos flat and river casinos losing about 5 percent. Casinos in that region have seen years of declines, while those on the coast have seen three years of gains.

Numbers exclude Choctaw Indian casinos, which don't report winnings to the state.

