National Business

Family of Toronto billionaires found dead funding probe

The Associated Press

December 28, 2017 03:47 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 20 MINUTES AGO

TORONTO

A prominent Toronto lawyer says the family of a billionaire philanthropist couple found dead in their home two weeks ago has hired a team of private forensic experts to investigate the deaths.

Sherman family representative Brian Greenspan said Thursday that private investigators will provide "a second lens" to the Toronto police investigation.

Seventy-five-year-old Barry Sherman was the founder of generic drugmaker Apotex. He and his 70-year-old wife Honey were found dead in their Toronto mansion on Dec. 15.

Police call the deaths suspicious and say both died of "ligature neck compression," but say there were no signs of forced entry.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Barry Sherman founded Toronto-based Apotex Inc. in 1974 with two employees and turned the generic drugmaker into a company that now has 11,000 employees worldwide.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Free credit scores and credit monitoring: a cautionary tale

    Watch what happens when one person gets a free credit report from AnnualCreditReport.com and someone else gets a "free" credit score from a TV ad.

Free credit scores and credit monitoring: a cautionary tale

Free credit scores and credit monitoring: a cautionary tale 1:11

Free credit scores and credit monitoring: a cautionary tale
Zion Williamson talks, greets at Beach Ball Classic 1:19

Zion Williamson talks, greets at Beach Ball Classic
See Myrtle Beach landmarks covered in snow 1:03

See Myrtle Beach landmarks covered in snow

View More Video