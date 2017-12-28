National Business

Retail gasoline prices in Texas, US increase this week

The Associated Press

December 28, 2017 10:09 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

COPPELL, Texas

A greater demand for gasoline during the busy holiday travel season has contributed to an increase this week in retail gas prices in Texas and the rest of the country.

AAA Texas on Thursday reported the average price at the pump statewide increased by 4 cents to $2.21 per gallon. The Laredo area saw the largest jump, with regular unleaded prices jumping by an average of 15 cents per gallon.

The average national retail price increased by 3 cents to $2.46 per gallon.

Of the major metro regions in Texas, drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.11 a gallon, while motorists in Midland are paying the most at $2.50.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Alabama is home to the nation's lowest prices while Texas ranks among the top five.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Free credit scores and credit monitoring: a cautionary tale

    Watch what happens when one person gets a free credit report from AnnualCreditReport.com and someone else gets a "free" credit score from a TV ad.

Free credit scores and credit monitoring: a cautionary tale

Free credit scores and credit monitoring: a cautionary tale 1:11

Free credit scores and credit monitoring: a cautionary tale
Shark bites Florida man and will not let go 1:29

Shark bites Florida man and will not let go
Myrtle Beach Fire Department works a car fire in downtown Myrtle Beach 0:25

Myrtle Beach Fire Department works a car fire in downtown Myrtle Beach

View More Video