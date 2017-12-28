National Business

Steam plant back to full service after boiler explosion

The Associated Press

December 28, 2017 06:37 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.

A plant that produces steam which heats and cools about 130 buildings in downtown Grand Rapids is up and running following a boiler explosion.

WOOD-TV reports that Veolia Energy says it has returned Thursday to full service.

The blast blew out multiple windows at the plant Monday night, which caused the facility to shut down while workers investigated the cause of the explosion.

The company said Tuesday that steam services were restored to "critical customers" before becoming fully operational again Wednesday night.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mercy Health Saint Mary's Hospital lost heat, but said it fully reopened its emergency department late Wednesday morning. The hospital had limited its number of scheduled surgeries for Wednesday and planned to resume a full surgical schedule Thursday.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Free credit scores and credit monitoring: a cautionary tale

    Watch what happens when one person gets a free credit report from AnnualCreditReport.com and someone else gets a "free" credit score from a TV ad.

Free credit scores and credit monitoring: a cautionary tale

Free credit scores and credit monitoring: a cautionary tale 1:11

Free credit scores and credit monitoring: a cautionary tale
Shark bites Florida man and will not let go 1:29

Shark bites Florida man and will not let go
Myrtle Beach Fire Department works a car fire in downtown Myrtle Beach 0:25

Myrtle Beach Fire Department works a car fire in downtown Myrtle Beach

View More Video