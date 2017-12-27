National Business

Tahoe ski resorts ask guests to leave their weed at home

The Associated Press

RENO, Nev.

Ski resorts near Lake Tahoe are asking people to leave their marijuana at home as recreational weed will soon be available on both sides of the California-Nevada border.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports that even with access to marijuana increasing, ski resorts are maintaining current policies that restrict intoxicated people from taking to the slopes.

California Ski Industry Association spokesman Michael Reitzell says the availability of recreational marijuana is not an invitation for people to smoke at ski resorts. He says outdoor sports are not different from any other sport that requires concentration and focus.

Reitzell says involvement in any sport while intoxicated can result in injury.

