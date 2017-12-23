National Business

Distillery receives federal permit, reopens for the holidays

The Associated Press

December 23, 2017 11:13 AM

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt.

A Vermont distillery has received the federal permit it needed to reopen for the holiday season.

The St. Johnsbury Distillery was forced to close Dec. 15 after it received a cease and desist order from the state. The owners say they mistakenly thought they could still operate under the business' old permits even though they changed its name.

Dan Hughes, one of the owners, tells The Caledonian Record they were able to reopen Thursday with help from officials such as Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy and Republican Gov. Phil Scott.

Hughes estimates the distillery lost $25,000 in missed sales and production, but he says it would have been worse if the closure lasted.

Leahy says he was happy to help the local business get up and running.

