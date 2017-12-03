National Business

December 3, 2017 1:09 PM

Lawmaker wants panel to study National Grid practices

The Associated Press
PROVIDENCE, R.I.

A Rhode Island lawmaker says he plans to introduce legislation to develop a study commission on the National Grid's business practices.

Rep. Robert Lancia said Friday the commission would request the utility to open up its books. He plans to introduce the bill this upcoming legislative session.

The Cranston Democrat noted electric rate increases in recent months for Rhode Island residents and the utility's response time to storm-related power outages in October, which has been under scrutiny.

National Grid said last week it wants to increase distribution rates. Residential electric bills would rise by 6 percent and gas bills would increase by 5 percent.

The utility's proposal has been criticized by Rhode Island lawmakers and officials, including Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo.

Related content

National Business

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Volunteers line up to search for missing Mariah Woods 1:17

Volunteers line up to search for missing Mariah Woods

Pause
Truck overturns at Harrelson Blvd. and Robert Grissom Parkway 0:37

Truck overturns at Harrelson Blvd. and Robert Grissom Parkway

CCU reacts to its win over Ga. Southern 2:18

CCU reacts to its win over Ga. Southern

Pressure? A vacation for four to Myrtle Beach rode on this putt 0:36

Pressure? A vacation for four to Myrtle Beach rode on this putt

Scam hitting vacationers and renters 1:19

Scam hitting vacationers and renters

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 1:29

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

Former 'A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations 0:39

Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations

Conway celebrates big win at Sumter 1:07

Conway celebrates big win at Sumter

Conway star, coach react to All-America honor 0:45

Conway star, coach react to All-America honor

Prep Talk: Sizing up area teams' chances in first round of football playoffs (Part 2) 8:39

Prep Talk: Sizing up area teams' chances in first round of football playoffs (Part 2)

  • Free credit scores and credit monitoring: a cautionary tale

    Watch what happens when one person gets a free credit report from AnnualCreditReport.com and someone else gets a "free" credit score from a TV ad.

Free credit scores and credit monitoring: a cautionary tale

View more video

National Business