Germany: Suspicious package part of extort plot aimed at DHL

Brandenburg state Interior Minister Karl-Heinz Schroeter is surrounded by media during a news conference in Potsdam, eastern Germany, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. German authorities said the suspicious package containing nails that led to a bomb scare on a Christmas market in Potsdam was part of a blackmailing plot against a delivery company. Schroeter told reporters the package was part of a scheme to extort millions of euros from delivery company DHL. dpa via AP Gregor Fischer