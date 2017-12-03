National Business

Budget shortfall unlikely to stop Nebraska push for tax cuts

By GRANT SCHULTE Associated Press

December 03, 2017 09:39 AM

UPDATED 16 MINUTES AGO

LINCOLN, Neb.

Nebraska lawmakers are gearing up for a short but busy session next month that's likely to be marked by a state budget shortfall and a renewed push to cut taxes.

The $173 million shortfall forecast for the current two-year budget cycle will loom especially large for lawmakers who had to reduce funding for state services in this year's session. When senators reconvene for a 60-day session on Jan. 3, they likely will face pressure to cut more.

Speaker of the Legislature Jim Scheer says lawmakers have reached the point that every budget cut will effect residents. Scheer says he wants senators to demonstrate how they'll pay for any legislation that increases spending or reduces revenue.

Scheer says he expects lawmakers will look for ways to reduce property taxes.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Free credit scores and credit monitoring: a cautionary tale

    Watch what happens when one person gets a free credit report from AnnualCreditReport.com and someone else gets a "free" credit score from a TV ad.

Free credit scores and credit monitoring: a cautionary tale

Free credit scores and credit monitoring: a cautionary tale 1:11

Free credit scores and credit monitoring: a cautionary tale
Pressure? A vacation for four to Myrtle Beach rode on this putt 0:36

Pressure? A vacation for four to Myrtle Beach rode on this putt
CCU reacts to its win over Ga. Southern 2:18

CCU reacts to its win over Ga. Southern

View More Video