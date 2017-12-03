National Business

Motorists see slight drop in gas prices in Pennsylvania

The Associated Press

December 03, 2017 09:37 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

PHILADELPHIA

Drivers are seeing slightly lower prices at the gas pump in Pennsylvania.

AAA Mid-Atlantic said Sunday the average price of a gallon of regular gas in the state was $2.75, which is down 2 cents from last week. Motorists were paying $2.39 for gas in Pennsylvania at this time last year.

Analysts say pump prices should continue to fall in the weeks ahead as demand declines but say motorists will be paying the highest December gas prices since 2014.

The national average gas price Sunday was $2.48, down 3 cents from last week. But that's still 30 cents higher than the national average from a year ago.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Free credit scores and credit monitoring: a cautionary tale

    Watch what happens when one person gets a free credit report from AnnualCreditReport.com and someone else gets a "free" credit score from a TV ad.

Free credit scores and credit monitoring: a cautionary tale

Free credit scores and credit monitoring: a cautionary tale 1:11

Free credit scores and credit monitoring: a cautionary tale
Pressure? A vacation for four to Myrtle Beach rode on this putt 0:36

Pressure? A vacation for four to Myrtle Beach rode on this putt
CCU reacts to its win over Ga. Southern 2:18

CCU reacts to its win over Ga. Southern

View More Video