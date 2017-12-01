EU official in Ireland as border issue bedevils Brexit talks

FILE - This is a Friday, Nov. 17, 2017. file photo of Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, as he speaks with the press as he arrives for an EU summit in Goteborg, Sweden. Ireland's governing party and main opposition are on Tuesday Nov. 28, 2017, holding last-minute talks to avoid the government collapsing just as it faces a crunch time in Brexit negotiations. Irish lawmakers are due to vote on a no-confidence motion in the deputy prime minister filed by opposition party Fianna Fail. File, Virginia Mayo AP Photo