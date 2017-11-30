FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017, file photo, people line up to check out as they shop a Black Friday sale at a Best Buy store on Thanksgiving Day, in Overland Park, Kan. On Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, the Commerce Department issues its October report on consumer spending, which accounts for roughly 70 percent of U.S. economic activity.
National Business

Consumer spending rose solid 0.3 percent in October

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER AP Economics Writer

November 30, 2017 08:35 AM

WASHINGTON

Consumers boosted their spending a solid 0.3 percent in October, while their incomes grew 0.4 percent. Both were healthy gains indicating the fourth quarter got off to a strong start.

The Labor Department says the October increase in consumer spending followed a much larger 0.9 percent rise in September, which had been the biggest gain in eight years. The rise in incomes last month matched the September gain, with both months showing the best performance since February.

The October gain in spending indicates that consumer spending, which accounts for 70 percent of economic activity, started the fourth quarter with healthy momentum that should support continued strong economic growth. A key measure of inflation rose 1.6 percent over the last 12 months.

