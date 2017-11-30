National Business

Residential wells contaminated near Fairbanks airport

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 02:35 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

FAIRBANKS, Alaska

An inspection found contaminants in several wells that supply water to residents and businesses near Fairbanks International Airport.

The contaminants, perfluorinated compounds, are used to make products such as firefighting foam and are dangerous if ingested. The Environmental Protection Agency has linked exposure to low birth weights, and even forms of cancer.

Airport Operations Manager Angie Spear said the main fire station and two training areas south of it are the primary locations responsible for the contamination.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported Tuesday that 33 wells were tested at residences and businesses near the airport, 19 of which had high levels of contaminants.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

In October, the airport found contamination above the Environmental Protection Agency's advisory level in four of six wells tested on airport property, which prompted the testing of neighboring wells.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Free credit scores and credit monitoring: a cautionary tale

    Watch what happens when one person gets a free credit report from AnnualCreditReport.com and someone else gets a "free" credit score from a TV ad.

Free credit scores and credit monitoring: a cautionary tale

Free credit scores and credit monitoring: a cautionary tale 1:11

Free credit scores and credit monitoring: a cautionary tale
Horry County to look at two smoking bans 1:18

Horry County to look at two smoking bans
Georgia Southern knows how to celebrate a win 0:49

Georgia Southern knows how to celebrate a win

View More Video