Chinese investors read newspapers as they monitor stock prices at a brokerage house in Beijing, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. Asian stock markets declined Thursday after U.S. tech stocks fell and China reported stronger manufacturing as investors looked ahead to a key OPEC meeting.
Chinese investors read newspapers as they monitor stock prices at a brokerage house in Beijing, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. Asian stock markets declined Thursday after U.S. tech stocks fell and China reported stronger manufacturing as investors looked ahead to a key OPEC meeting. Mark Schiefelbein AP Photo
Chinese investors read newspapers as they monitor stock prices at a brokerage house in Beijing, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. Asian stock markets declined Thursday after U.S. tech stocks fell and China reported stronger manufacturing as investors looked ahead to a key OPEC meeting. Mark Schiefelbein AP Photo

National Business

Survey: Chinese manufacturing heats up in November

By JOE McDONALD AP Business Writer

November 29, 2017 11:19 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

BEIJING

Chinese manufacturing activity accelerated in November, a survey showed Thursday, adding to signs of a pickup in global and domestic demand.

The China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing said its purchasing managers' index rose to 52.4 from October's 51.6 on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 show activity accelerating.

Components of the survey that measure imports, exports and new orders all improved, while employment indicators fell to the lowest level in a year.

"The breakdown shows a broad-based pickup in demand," said Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics. However, he cautioned that the measure has given "false signals" about the economic trends in the past.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Chinese economic growth has been unexpectedly strong this year, but forecasters expect activity to weaken as Beijing tightens controls on bank lending to cool a rise in debt cited by analysts as the biggest threat to China's economic stability.

The growth rate edged down to a still-robust 6.8 percent over a year earlier in the latest quarter from the previous quarter's 6.9 percent.

That was buoyed by strength in retail spending and exports.

Since then, regulators have tightened controls over asset management companies and rein in the growth of a micro-lending industry. That triggered a fall in Chinese stocks.

Manufacturing activity is likely to slow despite the latest positive indicators, said Evans-Pritchard.

"We doubt the current momentum in manufacturing will be sustained given that the sector faces increasing headwinds in the months ahead from the anti-pollution campaign, slower credit growth, reduced fiscal support and a cooling property market," he said.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Free credit scores and credit monitoring: a cautionary tale

    Watch what happens when one person gets a free credit report from AnnualCreditReport.com and someone else gets a "free" credit score from a TV ad.

Free credit scores and credit monitoring: a cautionary tale

Free credit scores and credit monitoring: a cautionary tale 1:11

Free credit scores and credit monitoring: a cautionary tale
Horry County to look at two smoking bans 1:18

Horry County to look at two smoking bans
Georgia Southern knows how to celebrate a win 0:49

Georgia Southern knows how to celebrate a win

View More Video