2 men convicted of fatally shooting woman in hotel room

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 08:21 PM

WOBURN, Mass.

Two men have been convicted of robbing and fatally shooting a New York City woman at a Massachusetts hotel two years ago as part of a scheme that targeted escorts.

The Middlesex district attorney's office says Derrell Fisher and Epshod Jeune were found guilty on Wednesday in Middlesex Superior Court and will be sentenced Thursday.

Prosecutors say the men robbed Bronx resident Sanisha Johnson before killing her in a Burlington hotel room on July 2, 2015.

Authorities say Fisher and Jeune would contact women through a website offering adult services, arrange to meet and then rob them at gunpoint. They say the men had robbed a woman in Woburn before Johnson.

The men had denied the charges in court after their arrests days later.

