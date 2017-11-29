Report: State school funding behind pre-recession levels

A new national report says New Mexico's public school funding is still 11.7 percent less than the state spent before the 2008 recession.
The Santa Fe New Mexican reported Wednesday that the nonprofit Center on Budget and Policy Priorities found that 29 states, including New Mexico, are still spending less on public schools than they did before the recession.
The nonprofit's report is based on 2015 data from state budgets and the U.S. Census Bureau.
The report cites declining oil and gas revenues among the number of reasons the 29 states decreased their public school funding.
The nonprofit's Director of State Fiscal Research Michael Leachman says in New Mexico's case, its schools are paying for pre-recession tax cuts.
