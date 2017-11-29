National Business

US pending home sales surged 3.5 percent in October

By JOSH BOAK AP Economics Writer

November 29, 2017 10:01 AM

WASHINGTON

More people signed contracts in October to buy homes, ending three straight months of declines.

The National Association of Realtors says its index of pending home sales jumped 3.5 percent to 109.3 in October.

Despite the increase, the index remains slightly below its level of 12 months ago. A shortage of properties for sale has contributed to rising prices, likely causing some would-be buyers to retreat from the housing market for now. On an annual basis, pending sales have fallen in six of the past seven months.

During October, the number of signed contracts rose in the Northeast, Midwest and South but declined in the West.

Pending sales contracts are a barometer of future purchases. Sales are typically completed a month or two after a contract is signed.

