FILE - In this Monday, May 22, 2017, file photo, a gift box from Tiffany & Co. is arranged for a photo in Surfside, Fla. Tiffany & Co. reports earnings, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017.
FILE - In this Monday, May 22, 2017, file photo, a gift box from Tiffany & Co. is arranged for a photo in Surfside, Fla. Tiffany & Co. reports earnings, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017. Wilfredo Lee, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Monday, May 22, 2017, file photo, a gift box from Tiffany & Co. is arranged for a photo in Surfside, Fla. Tiffany & Co. reports earnings, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017. Wilfredo Lee, File AP Photo

National Business

Tiffany profits sparkle as Asia's demand for luxury rises

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 10:36 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

NEW YORK

Tiffany & Co.'s fiscal third-quarter profit beat Wall Street's view, as shoppers in Asia snapped up its luxury goods.

The high end jewelry company's profit rose 5.3 percent to $100.2 million, or 80 cents per share, as revenue climbed 2.8 percent to $976.2 million.

That was better than what analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research expected. They were looking for earnings of 76 cents per share on revenue of $960 million.

Tiffany's strength in the quarter mostly came from the Asia-Pacific region, where sales surged 15 percent to $283 million. This was mainly due to strong demand in China. Sales were up 5 percent in Europe to $110 million.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

But other places didn't fare as well. In Japan, sales dropped 8 percent to $139 million. While Tiffany managed to squeeze out a 1 percent sales increase in the Americas, the showing was considered a disappointment. The New York-based company said that a downturn in spending by foreign tourists was part of the reason for the soft sales.

Sales at stores open at least a year, a key gauge of a retailer's health, dipped 1 percent.

Shares climbed slightly to $94.11 in Wednesday morning trading.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Free credit scores and credit monitoring: a cautionary tale

    Watch what happens when one person gets a free credit report from AnnualCreditReport.com and someone else gets a "free" credit score from a TV ad.

Free credit scores and credit monitoring: a cautionary tale

Free credit scores and credit monitoring: a cautionary tale 1:11

Free credit scores and credit monitoring: a cautionary tale
Palmetto Harmony commercial 0:31

Palmetto Harmony commercial
Family member speaks at bond hearing on double murder charges 1:10

Family member speaks at bond hearing on double murder charges

View More Video