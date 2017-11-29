National Business

CEO of recently acquired tobacco company to depart

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 06:41 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.

The top executive of tobacco giant Reynolds American Inc. will step down after one year in the role.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports that Reynolds' parent company, British American Tobacco PLC, said Tuesday that 46-year-old Debra Crew will depart as CEO at year's end, thus removing legacy Reynolds management. She'll be replaced by Ricardo Oberlander, a Reynolds board member who currently serves as BAT's regional director for the Americas.

Reynolds spokesman David Howard called the management change "purely a personal decision" by Crew, who he said was pursuing other opportunities.

Crew had been with Reynolds since 2014, and assumed the helm of the North Carolina-based company in January. BAT CEO Nicandro Durante had praised her management in July, after BAT acquired the 57.8 percent of Reynolds it did not already own.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Free credit scores and credit monitoring: a cautionary tale

    Watch what happens when one person gets a free credit report from AnnualCreditReport.com and someone else gets a "free" credit score from a TV ad.

Free credit scores and credit monitoring: a cautionary tale

Free credit scores and credit monitoring: a cautionary tale 1:11

Free credit scores and credit monitoring: a cautionary tale
Palmetto Harmony commercial 0:31

Palmetto Harmony commercial
Family member speaks at bond hearing on double murder charges 1:10

Family member speaks at bond hearing on double murder charges

View More Video