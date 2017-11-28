National Business

New leader named for public interest law firm

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 02:30 AM

PHOENIX

A new executive director has been named to lead a nonprofit public interest law firm best known for suing the state and other government entities for failing to follow the law.

The Center for Law in the Public Interest on Monday named attorney Daniel Adelman as its new leader. The Arizona State University graduate has been an attorney since 1987 and is a partner of the personal injury law firm he founded, Adelman German.

He takes over early next year from longtime executive director Tim Hogan.

The Center is currently suing over Arizona's failure to provide hundreds of millions of dollars a year to schools for capital costs like building repairs and textbooks. Other active lawsuits include one against the Environmental Protection Agency over clean air standards.

