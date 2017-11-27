National Business

6 commercial fishermen rescued from sinking boat off Hawaii

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 10:05 PM

HONOLULU

The U.S. Coast Guard says six fishermen were rescued after abandoning their sinking vessel off Hawaii.

The fishermen called the Coast Guard Monday to report their 57-foot (17-meter) vessel named Jane was taking on water about 100 miles (160 kilometers) southeast of the Big Island.

The crew of the VAK 2 fishing boat happened to be five miles (eight kilometers) away and helped.

The Coast Guard says the rescued fishermen and their rescuers are believed to be longline tuna fishermen.

A Coast Guard aircrew spotted the overturned Jane and a life raft with six fishermen.

The Coast Guard says U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials were expected to meet the rescued fishermen.

It's not clear where the fishermen are from.

The Coast Guard says the incident is under investigation.

