Braves hire Tinnish, promote Minasian in front office revamp

November 27, 2017 08:20 PM

The Atlanta Braves have hired Andrew Tinnish as vice president of amateur and international scouting under new executive vice president and general manager Alex Anthopoulos.

The Braves also announced the promotion Monday of Perry Minasian to vice president of baseball operations and assistant GM, another move in revamping a front office rocked by an international signing scandal that led to major sanctions against the team and former GM John Coppollella receiving a lifetime ban from baseball.

Tinnish comes to Atlanta from the Toronto Blue Jays, where he served as assistant general manager and oversaw the club's international scouting operation.

Minasian joined the Braves in September after serving nine years in the Blue Jays organization.

Anthopoulos is a former Toronto GM who now has control over baseball operations in Atlanta.

