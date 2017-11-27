Highlights of Washington's jam-packed year-end agenda

FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2017, file photo, House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., left, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., right, listen as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Congressional leaders and administration officials on tax reform, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. Taxes, spending, immigration, and more, top a daunting agenda when Congress returns to Washington on Monday, Nov. 27, 2017. It’s a critically important moment for the president and his GOP allies controlling Congress, who are still reaching for their first major Capitol Hill win. Tax cuts would fit the bill. Evan Vucci, File AP Photo