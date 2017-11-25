National Business

Opening of proposed $1B power plant pushed back to 2021

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 11:11 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

The developer of a proposed natural gas-fired power plant in Rhode Island is pushing back its opening.

Chicago-based Invenergy said in a filing submitted this week to state regulators it's seeking to start operations at the Burrillville plant in June 2021 instead of sometime in 2020.

The filing says National Grid doesn't expect to be able to complete a seven-mile transmission line from an existing switching station to the plant until December 2020. It cited delays in the permitting process.

A National Grid spokesman tells The Providence Journal the utility has been waiting for Invenergy to provide a form of financial security and other information to proceed.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Energy Facility Siting Board hearings on the application for the transmission line won't take place until April.

The $1 billion plant was proposed in 2015.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Free credit scores and credit monitoring: a cautionary tale

    Watch what happens when one person gets a free credit report from AnnualCreditReport.com and someone else gets a "free" credit score from a TV ad.

Free credit scores and credit monitoring: a cautionary tale

Free credit scores and credit monitoring: a cautionary tale 1:11

Free credit scores and credit monitoring: a cautionary tale
Look and Listen SC Bluegrass Festival 0:51

Look and Listen SC Bluegrass Festival
Here's where some of the area's roads got their names 1:50

Here's where some of the area's roads got their names

View More Video