Danish federation resolves dispute with women's soccer team

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 11:11 AM

COPENHAGEN, Denmark

The Denmark women's soccer team has signed a four-year collective bargaining agreement with the country's football federation (DBU), ending a dispute that saw the cancellation of a World Cup qualifier.

The DBU said Saturday that 12 month-long negotiations had led to the deal. Investment in the women's team will be increased by 2 million kroner (around $320,000) and the DBU also announced a 60 percent increase in players's salaries if the team qualifies for a tournament along with bonuses.

In October, with no deal reached, the DBU canceled a qualifier against Sweden. UEFA deemed it a 3-0 win for Sweden. Denmark and Sweden lead Group 4 with six points each.

Denmark reached the final of Euro 2017, losing to hosts The Netherlands.

