Tampa Bay Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria, left, high-fives teammate Lucas Duda after scoring on Duda's three-run home run in the third inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Baltimore, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.
Tampa Bay Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria, left, high-fives teammate Lucas Duda after scoring on Duda's three-run home run in the third inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Baltimore, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. Patrick Semansky AP Photo
Tampa Bay Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria, left, high-fives teammate Lucas Duda after scoring on Duda's three-run home run in the third inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Baltimore, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. Patrick Semansky AP Photo

National Business

Duda's 3-run HR helps Rays eliminate Orioles with 9-6 win

By HARVEY VALENTINE Associated Press

September 23, 2017 11:12 PM

BALTIMORE

Lucas Duda hit a go-ahead, three-run homer to back Jake Odorizzi, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat Baltimore 9-6 on Saturday night to eliminate the Orioles from postseason contention.

Duda's third-inning homer, his 30th overall and 13th since the Rays acquired him from the New York Mets, helped Tampa Bay build a 9-1 lead.

Baltimore (74-82), which closed with five runs in the ninth inning, is assured of finishing with a losing record for the first time since 2011. The Orioles are 6-17 following a seven-game winning streak.

Tampa Bay (76-79) remained five games behind Minnesota for the second AL wild card with seven games remaining.

Logan Morrison hit his 37th homer for the Rays during a four-run ninth. In a sloppy game, Tampa Bay made three errors and Baltimore two.

Odorizzi (10-8) allowed an unearned run and three hits in six innings and struck out nine, improving to 4-1 in his last five starts. With the tying run at the plate, Alex Colome retired Trey Mancini on a game-ending groundout for his major league-leading 46th save in 52 chances.

Jeremy Hellickson (2-6 with the Orioles and 8-11 overall) gave up three runs and four hits over six innings and dropped to 0-4 in his last five starts. Hellickson spent 2010-14 with the Rays and started against his former team for the first time.

A bad flip by Duda to Odorizzi covering first on Adam Jones' first-inning infield single allowed Schoop to score from second base on the error.

Duda was in a 1-for--23 slide when he fouled off four straight pitches, then homered on the ninth pitch for a 3-1 lead in the third. Hellickson has given up 13 homers in 51 2/3 innings with the Orioles.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Orioles: Manager Buck Showalter said closer Zach Britton, who had a stem-cell injection into his ailing left knee on Friday, still i8s sore. "I think he's got one more day before that starts going in the other direction," Showalter said.

UP NEXT

RHP Chris Archer (9-11, 4.02), who is 1-1 with a 6.39 ERA in two starts against Baltimore this season, starts for the Rays on Sunday. RHP Dylan Bundy (13-9, 4.24), who starts for the Orioles, is 1-1 with a 5.19 ERA in three starts versus Tampa Bay this season.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Free credit scores and credit monitoring: a cautionary tale

Free credit scores and credit monitoring: a cautionary tale 1:11

Free credit scores and credit monitoring: a cautionary tale
Patients talk addiction and how it's affected their lives 1:29

Patients talk addiction and how it's affected their lives
Illing, Carnucci react to Socastee's win over St. James 3:42

Illing, Carnucci react to Socastee's win over St. James

View More Video