National Business

USDA, House agriculture staff injured in car accident

By MARY CLARE JALONICK Associated Press

September 22, 2017 12:13 AM

WASHINGTON

An Agriculture Department employee and two staff members on the House Agriculture Committee were injured Thursday in a car accident south of El Campo, Texas.

A statement from the committee says the staffers were treated at a local hospital and released. The accident occurred after an event with farmers who had been affected by hurricane Harvey.

Statements from USDA and the committee say that Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, House Agriculture Chairman Michael Conaway and Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller were in a separate car and were not injured.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says an SUV driven by one of the staffers pulled out from a private drive onto a highway and collided with a semitrailer hauling 41,000 pounds of refrigerated chicken.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Free credit scores and credit monitoring: a cautionary tale

Free credit scores and credit monitoring: a cautionary tale 1:11

Free credit scores and credit monitoring: a cautionary tale
Beach is better: Myrtle Beach keeps Victory Bell 2:37

Beach is better: Myrtle Beach keeps Victory Bell
Myrtle Beach police respond to shooting Thursday night 0:46

Myrtle Beach police respond to shooting Thursday night

View More Video