July 21, 2017 9:58 PM

Lawmakers plan special session on capital budget

The Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska

Alaska lawmakers say they plan to call themselves into a special session next week to approve the capital budget for infrastructure budget.

The budget wasn't addressed at the end of the last legislative session, and Gov. Bill Walker said he wouldn't bring lawmakers back to Juneau until they came to an agreement.

A joint statement from the House and Senate on Friday indicated that an agreement had been reached, but details won't be released until next week.

Senate Majority spokesman Daniel McDonald says in an email that the session will be held in Juneau, and it likely start on Thursday. It's expected the session will only last one or two days.

