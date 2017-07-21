National Business

July 21, 2017 9:42 AM

Markets Right Now: Stocks open slightly lower

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Declines in technology and industrial companies are leading stock prices lower in early trading on Wall Street.

General Electric slumped 4.5 percent in early trading Friday after investors were disappointed in a drop in sales in its electricity and automation business.

Visa rose 1.8 percent after reporting earnings that beat analysts' forecasts.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index slipped 5 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,467.

The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 63 points, or 0.3 percent, to 21,546. The Nasdaq composite fell 12 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,377. The Nasdaq hit a record high the day before.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Free credit scores and credit monitoring: a cautionary tale

Free credit scores and credit monitoring: a cautionary tale 1:11

Free credit scores and credit monitoring: a cautionary tale
New coach Garren discusses CCU men's golf (Video) 2:18

New coach Garren discusses CCU men's golf (Video)
Carolina Forest to look at incorporation, special tax district options 2:08

Carolina Forest to look at incorporation, special tax district options

View More Video