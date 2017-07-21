Noreen Gillespie poses for a photograph New York, Thursday, July 20, 2017. The Associated Press has announced Friday, July 21, that Gillespie is the new deputy managing editor for U.S. news, an all-formats position that will oversee news gathering and presentation across the four U.S. regions and Washington.
July 21, 2017 9:42 AM

AP names Gillespie, Nordgren as deputy managing editors

NEW YORK

The Associated Press has named a new editor to lead its coverage of the United States, appointing Noreen Gillespie as deputy managing editor for U.S. News.

Also Friday, AP appointed Sarah Nordgren as deputy managing editor for sports, business, entertainment, and health and science, and named Lisa Gibbs as its new director of news partnerships.

The three appointments were announced by Sally Buzbee, AP's senior vice president and executive editor.

Gillespie is currently AP's deputy sports editor. In her new role, she will oversee AP's journalists and managers in all 50 states and its bureau in Washington.

