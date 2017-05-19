Rising GOP figure Tom Cotton in Iowa as Trump faces turmoil

FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 file photo, Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., questions Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as she testifies in front of the Senate Banking Committee in Washington. Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton was meeting Friday, May 19, 2017 with Republican activists in the early presidential testing ground of Iowa, walking a delicate path by raising his national political profile at a time of turmoil for Donald Trump's White House. Andrew Harnik, File AP Photo