Americans spent slightly more at retail stores last month

5:08 Late rally allows North Myrtle Beach baseball to top St. James in league opener Pause

1:28 "Golden Mile" residents ask city leaders to protect neighborhood from strangers

1:59 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 3.14

2:20 Worth it or not? Thoughts on Surfside parking decal price rise

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

1:26 Witnesses describe deadly bus-train collision in Biloxi, Miss.

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach

0:47 Car-sized sea creature surprises South Carolina fishermen

2:35 Battling sex trafficking in Manatee County