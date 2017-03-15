Polls open in Dutch election that is barometer of populism

5:08 Late rally allows North Myrtle Beach baseball to top St. James in league opener Pause

2:20 Worth it or not? Thoughts on Surfside parking decal price rise

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach

0:41 Myrtle Beach International Airport upgrades radar technology

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

1:59 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 3.14

2:35 Battling sex trafficking in Manatee County

2:28 Patrick Carroll of Dirty Don's Oyster Bar & Grill in Myrtle Beach shows off "Patrick's Painkiller" | Hot Pour

2:11 What happens in a rape kit exam?